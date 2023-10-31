Rivers Govt Denies Suspending N195b Ring Road Project

The Rivers State Government has dismissed reports that it has suspended the construction of the 50.15km ring wrong project that was flagged off for construction by Governor Siminalayi Fubara in July.

The project was awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited at the cost of N195 billion.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications Joe Johnson in a statement said the road project cannot be suspended when 77% of the contract sum has already been paid.

He said the contractor is already making efforts to ensure that the project which is expected to be delivered in three years is completed as scheduled.

“We wish to inform Rivers people and the general public to disregard such information as false. The project is for the advancement of our state and the improvement of the economy of our dear State therefore nothing whatsoever can stop it at this stage,” he said.

He urged the public to disregard the reports and also advised information and news managers “to always verify their stories before going to the public space”.