Six Trucks Carrying Solid Minerals Intercepted In Taraba, Drivers Flee

The Taraba State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Army have intercepted and confiscated six trucks carrying illegally mined Fluoride and Lithium.

The said mineral resources were explored from Akwana community in the Wukari Local Government Area of the state and were being taken to Port Harcourt and Enugu when the trucks carrying them were intercepted.

Briefing journalists shortly after the interception, the Chairman, Taraba Task Force Committee on Illegal Mining and Deforestation, Jeremiah Faransa, said the government won’t relent despite the ban on illegal mining and deforestation.

Drivers of the trucks were said to have abandoned the trucks and taken to their heels when intercepted.

The trucks have been handed over to the mobile court set up to try defaulters.

Faransa narrated that a week ago, the Task Force team were in same Akwana community where they arrested seven illegal miners with some in possession of explosives.

He said, “Security is a collective responsibility and this (interception) was as a result of collaboration between the special taskforce team and the military strike force.”

Faransa said the trucks were moved to Jalingo, the state capital, from where they were intercepted after the drivers took to their heels.

”Whoever is involved in this dastard act will be dealt with severely and we will be handing over these trucks to the mobile court for prosecution.

”Akwana is notorious for illegal mining and their is no amount of efforts we have not put to adhere to the ban directive but they are defiant, however we will change our strategy to ensure sanity,” he added.