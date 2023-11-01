FG To Close Sections Of Third Mainland Bridge For Five Weeks

The Federal Government on Wednesday through the Ministry of Works announced that it will be closing two ramps of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs.

According to the statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha,” the motoring public are hereby notified that the repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworoshoki to Adekunle and Lagos- Island (Adeniji Adele ) to Adekunle simultaneously”

Keisha revealed that the ramps will be closed to traffic by 7 a.m. on Monday, 6th November 2023 for 5 weeks

She advised motorists to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed and encouraged them to use the alternative routes as attached.