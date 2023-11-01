Goods Worth Millions Lost In Ladipo Plank Market Fire

Goods worth millions were lost when an overnight fire gutted the Ladipo Plank Market located on Iganmu Road, Orile, Lagos.

Hundreds of sawmill and building materials were burnt in the fire which started around 12am on Wednesday.

First responders including operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have since arrived at the scene and put out the fire.

“The market, known for its trading in building materials, became engulfed in flames due to the presence of highly combustible materials, including inflammatory wood polish, exacerbated by the dry weather conditions,” the fire service boss, Margaret Adeseye, said in a statement.

According to LASEMA, the exact cause of the fire remained unknown but no casualty was recorded as of press time.

See more photos: