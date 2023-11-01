Nothing Wrong If Father And Son Have Issues – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, expressed optimism that the political crisis, involving himself and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, will be resolved.

He said there is nothing wrong for a father and a son to have problems, stressing that all issues, if any, will be resolved.

The governor spoke when the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, led a military delegation to the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Fubara restated President Bola Tinubu’s resolve for peace and security in the country, especially during the off-season elections this month.

The governor said, “For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on, what’s not going on. We are okay, there is no problem.

“If we have an internal issue, it will be resolved and everything will go back to normal.

“There is nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem, if there is any problem, but I don’t think there is anything, whatever it is, we will definitely resolve the issue.”