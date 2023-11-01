The Organised Labour has put workers on alert for an immediate nationwide action if the arrested President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is not released by the end of today (Wednesday).

Channels Television reported that Ajaero was arrested in Owerri, the capital of Imo State earlier on Wednesday during a protest by workers in Imo State over an alleged “serial and habitual abuse and violation” of their rights by the state government.

He was picked up from the NLC State Council Secretariat by heavily armed policemen in Owerri and taken to an unknown destination.

In a joint statement by the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) shortly after Ajaero’s arrest, the Labour unions accused the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma and the Imo State Commissioner of Police of abducting the NLC leader.

Asking the workers to be on alert for immediate action, the Organised Labour said workers cannot be at work while the NLC President is in the gulag.

The Organised Labour said that Uzodimma must be called to order by President Bola Tinubu “to avert what he has chosen to turn the state into – a den of thugs and blood suckers.”

See the full statement below: