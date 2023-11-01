Rivers Police Arrest Youth Leader For Attack On Speaker’s Residence

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the state chapter Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Chijioke Ihunwo over attack on the residence of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, on Tuesday.

Confirming the arrest in a press statement, on Wednesday, police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the chairman was arrested alongside 122 other youths who have been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Port Harcourt, the state capital, for further investigation.

The police said Ihunwo led the youths “with intent to commit a felony” and storm the Speaker’s residence “located at Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, where they forcefully gained entrance into the Speaker’s Residence and maliciously damaged the gate of the house”.

“While they were carrying out their nefarious activities at the scene, a distress call was received by the control room of the command, tactical teams were immediately deployed to the scene, where one hundred and twenty-two (122) suspects, including the said Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo were arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Port Harcourt, for a discrete investigation.

“Meanwhile, the command has emplaced adequate security at the State House of Assembly Complex, including the Speaker’s House and other strategic locations/infrastructure in the state to forestall any ugly incident.”