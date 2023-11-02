Appeal Court Affirms Ndume, Lawan’s Election As Senators

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, has affirmed the elections of Senators Ali Ndume representing Borno South and and Kaka Lawan, representing Borno Central.

The three-member panel headed by Justice Biobele Georgewill held that the two appeals against the lawmakers lacked merit.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the duo of Ndume and Lawan as the winners of the National Assembly elections in their respective senatorial districts.

Dissatisfied with the declaration, Muhammed Kumalia and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenged the election of Lawan while Kudla Satumari and PDP filed a petition against Ndume at the state’s election tribunal.

The Borno State National and State’s Election Petition Tribunal dismissed the two petitions.

Not satisfied with the judgements of the tribunal, Kumalia and Satumari lodged appeals before the Court of Appeal.

While Yusuf Ali, represented Kaka Shehu and the APC, Johnson Usman, appeared for INEC and Marcel Oru, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria, represented Mr Ndume.

The senior lawyers urged the court to dismiss the appeals for lacking in merit.

Delivering the judgements, the Court of Appeal upheld the submissions of the senior lawyers, stating that the two appeals challenging the senators’ elections lacked merit.

The court dismissed the appeals and affirmed the elections of Misters Lawan and Ndume.