Edo Queens Crowned Champions Of Third Edition Of BOWFT

Edo Queens on Wednesday defeated Bayelsa Queens 4-3 on penalty shootout after one all draw in regulation time at the final of the third edition of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT)

The match was played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Bayelsa Queens took the lead in the 12th minute, with Edo Queens equalising 40 minutes into the first half of the game.

In the second half of the game, Suliat Abideen missed a penalty during added time, pushing the game into penalties which Edo Queens won 4 goals to 3.

Performing the ceremonial kick off at the final match, the wife of Edo State Governor, Betsy Obaseki, who expressed satisfaction on the success recorded so far in the tournament, said this year’s edition has the highest number of First Ladies watching the final game at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

She noted that this year’s tournament focused on addressing Gender-Based Violence in the country through football.

She added that every year, the tournament seeks to fight against social vices ravaging the society.

“Every year, we seek to fight against different social vices in the society and so far, we have made tremendous success in the fight.

“We thanked everyone that have travelled from around the country to Edo State to watch the tournament. This year, we have the largest number of first ladies watching the final, we are really grateful.”

The best coach of the tournament went to coach of Edo Queens, Moses Aduku, while Suliat Abideen won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

Robo FC player, Folashade Damilusi, won the Golden Boot award with 6 goals. The best goal keeper of the tournament went to Bayelsa Queens goalkeeper, Oniyan Okeke.