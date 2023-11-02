N18.6trn Needed To Fix Federal Roads In Four Year – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Wednesday, said N18.6trn is required to address the road sector in the next four years.

The minister made this known during the budget defence for a total supplementary budget of N2.1trn before the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations chaired by Abubakar Bichi.

The minister, who is also a former governor of Ebonyi State, said, “On the whole, to address our road sector for the four years, we would be needing about N18.6 trillion and so the National Assembly must have to wear its thinking cap on how we can address seriously our road sector.

“I also appeal to the National Assembly that the Executive to respect your motions on certain interventions. We must have a contingency fund.

“When you ask me to go and intervene on certain roads which have collapsed, and I have to liken the situation to a man on life support. The man needs immediate attention. Where there is an emergency, the road is cut and the people are suffering, movement is stopped, it needs an emergency.

“So, we appeal for contingency to respect your directives on fixing emergency situations.”