Students’ Arrest: Adeleke Hails EFCC’s Response, Demands Due Process

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has commended the positive response of the new leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest of some students of Obafemi Awolowo University.

The governor also called for expedited due process in the handling of the matter, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

He described as commendable, the immediate amendment of the commission’s operational code by its leadership which prohibits night sting operations.

The emphasis on strict observance of suspects’ human rights was also noted as a major turning point, calling on the commission to ensure strict compliance with the new regulations.

Such immediate reform, the governor noted, will save the commission the possibility of reputational damage and needless harassment of innocent citizens.

“As I tweeted yesterday, my Attorney General is following up with the case of arrested students.

“Our government seeks respect for their fundamental human rights of the students and expedited processing of the matter,” the governor said.

The anti-graft agency arrested the students in a midnight raid on hostels outside the campus.

According to the Commission, they were nabbed at Oduduwa Estate area of Ile-Ife following “actionable intelligence” on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities.

However, 58 of the 69 arrested students were later released on Thursday.

Following the incident, the new Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, directed that sting operations at night time be stopped in all the Commands of the Commission.