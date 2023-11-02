VIDEO: Wike Reveals Grouse With Fubara

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has revealed his grouse with his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, saying the incumbent governor hobnobbed with some of his political enemies after getting into office.

Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), stated this on Wednesday in Abuja when he met with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum led by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Mohammed was at the meeting alongside Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Governor Kefas Agbu (Taraba) over the political situation in Rivers State.

The FCT minister and PDP chieftain also said nobody can take his political structure in the oil-rich South-South state.

Wike said, “Yes, we have talked about the crisis in the state but let me tell anybody who cares: nobody can intimidate me, nobody. It doesn’t matter whether you go and bring thugs on the road, it doesn’t matter whether you are Ijaw, if I want to do something, I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup; impeachment is provided under the constitution.

“Nobody can take away our political structure, no one.

“You cannot work and people begin to bring enemies, those who fought you when you are struggling for the person to be in office, nobody does that.

“I am not a political ingrate, I am not — but don’t touch the political structure of Rivers State. I will not shut my eyes.”

“My conscience is clear, nobody can rubbish me,” he added.

On Monday, the political situation in Rivers became a full-blown crisis when the Rivers State House of Assembly began impeachment proceedings against Fubara who assumed office in May after Wike’s eight-year double terms.

Fubara is accused of acts of gross misconduct unbecoming of his office.

The Assembly Complex was turned to a confusion theatre after fire gutted a section on Sunday night and the attendant drama that occurred on Monday morning with the removal of principal officers in the Assembly as gunshots rent the air.

Fubara had stormed the Complex on Monday to see the level of the damage and alleged that he was shot at by the police, an allegation the police said was being probed.

President Bola Tinubu has since met with Fubara and Wike as part of efforts to resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, a Rivers State High Court has restrained the state assembly from impeaching the governor.