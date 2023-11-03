Banditry: Gov Lawal Receives Emergency Relief Materials For Zamfara Victims

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has received emergency relief materials for victims of banditry in the state.

Lawal received the items on Thursday while visiting the headquarters of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the governor’s media aide, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

The governor’s visit, Idris noted, was for familiarisation, given the refugee commission’s role in providing relief to those affected by disasters. He was received by Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugee, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

“The purpose of Governor Lawal’s visit to the National Commission for Refugee, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons was to explore additional ways to assist those affected by banditry in Zamfara State,” the statement read.

“During the visit, Governor Lawal appealed to the Commission to prioritise Zamfara due to the ongoing insecurity and dire need for humanitarian assistance.

“He requested that the Honourable Commissioner consider extending the refugee resettlement cities constructed in Gusau to other zones of the state.

“Furthermore, due to limited resources, the governor emphasised the need for partnership and collaboration in mitigating the suffering of over 2000 refugees in Zamfara.”

The commissioner responded by stressing the commission’s unwavering dedication to providing ongoing assistance to individuals in Zamfara and other states grappling with security challenges.