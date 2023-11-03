Release Emefiele Or Bring Him To Court November 6, Court Orders EFCC

Justice Adegbola Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, has ordered the unconditional and immediate release of the immediate-past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Adeniyi made the order after Emefiele filed a Motion Ex-parte, seeking his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.

Alternatively, the EFCC are directed to produce Emefiele in court on Monday, November 6, 2023, which is the date fixed for the hearing of the substantive Motion on Notice, with the possibility of being admitted to bail by the court.

The applicant named the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney-General of the Federation, (AGF) the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, and the EFCC itself as the respondents.

Emefiele had in an ex-parte motion he filed before the court, sought an order to compel the EFCC to release him from custody, pending the determination of his fundamental right enforcement suit.

Alternatively, he prayed the court to grant him bail.

President Bola Tinubu had on June 9, suspended Emefiele from office as the head of the apex bank