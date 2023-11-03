Three Arraigned For Alleged Organ Theft In Plateau

Three suspects have been arraigned at the Plateau State High Court, Jos on four counts of alleged organ theft of a housewife, Kehinde Kamaru, at the Nasarawa Gwom area of Jos North Local Government Area.

The suspects – Noah Kekere, owner of the Murna Clinic and Maternity; a medical doctor, Philip Bwede Dachung and staff of the clinic, Yusuf Abdullahi – were arraigned before Justice Gidelia Fwomyon at the High Court 9 for alleged organ harvesting of a patient.

Their arraignment comes two months after the suspects were arrested for harvesting a the woman’s kidney during operation.

The four-count charge preferred against the suspects comprise of criminal conspiracy, attempted culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt and dealing in human being parts. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The three suspects have been in police custody and were brought to the court by the police for prosecution.

At the commencement of the hearing, defence counsel solicited for bail for the accused which was opposed by the prosecution on the grounds that the charges are grievous as there is no guarantee that the suspects will not impede investigations during the trial.

Justice Fwomyon having listened to the arguments of the counsels reserved ruling on the bail application.

The case was adjourned to November 18 and 19 for determination of bail application and speedy trial of the matter while the accused are to be remanded at the Jos correctional facility.