Troops Kill Seven Bandits, Recover Weapons In Kaduna

Troops of One Mechanised Division and Operation Whirl Punch of the Nigerian Army have killed seven bandits during clearance operations in Birnin-Gwari and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

In a statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant-Colonel Musa Yahaya, the troops neutralised four bandits who had been terrorising the residents of Kampanin Doka village at Birnin Gwari during the operation while one AK-47 rifle, magazine, and 14 motorcycles were recovered from the criminals.

In another operation, the troops killed a bandit while they attempted to attack some farmers at Sabon Sara village, while the rest withdrew in disarray with gunshot wounds.

During the operation, the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles while one of the farmers, Abdulrahman Aliyu sustained injuries.

The army spokesman further disclosed that two bandits were killed by troops during a clearance operation around Kankomi, Juji, Gwantu, Kujeni, Kikwari, and Kaso general areas in Chikun Local Government Area.

He also disclosed that the troops recovered some dangerous weapons including an AK-47 rifle and other ammunitions from the bandits.