Troops, Police Rescue Two Kidnapped Corps Members In Katsina

Respite has come for two kidnapped members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as they have been rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army and police operatives.

The two corps members were kidnapped by bandits in Yargoje community, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

They were rescued on Thursday by the troops of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Katsina State Police Command.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

He said the NYSC members were abducted while on transit from Edo to Katsina, adding that the “quick response and rescue demonstrated by the joint effort of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police resulted in the successful rescue of the victims from their captors.

“The rescued Corps members have been offered necessary medical attention and support to ensure their physical and emotional well-being and are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Police in Kankara.”

The army spokesman also urged Nigerians to provide the military with timely, relevant information that will enhance troops’ engagement of criminals that threaten the nation’s security.