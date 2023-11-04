Court Issues Fresh Order Restraining NLC, TUC From Further Strike In Imo

The National Industrial Court sitting in Owerri has issued a fresh interim injunction restraining the organised labour from embarking on any kind of strike in Imo State until further notice.

The court warned against the disobedience of its order, saying that it would attract consequences.

Justice Nelson Ogbuanya gave the order on Friday, October 3 after hearing the submissions of counsels to both parties that they were yet to reach a settlement on their dispute.

The defendants are the Nigeria Labour Congress and its Secretary-General, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja and the Trade Union Congress and its secretary General, Comrade Nuhu Toro.

In the suit No NICN/ OW/41/2023, the Attorney General of Imo State and the Imo State Government are the claimants.

The court held that in considering the motion for interlocutory injunction by the claimants and after hearing from both counsels, it reserved November 30, 2023, for the ruling.

The court further held that it is its duty to ensure that the labour dispute and related disagreements between parties are not allowed to escalate and adversely affect the interests and well-being of the citizenry and third parties who are not involved in the Labour dispute. The court said since the matter is already submitted for adjudication in the pending suit in the court, it was necessary for the parties to hold the peace till the next adjourned date.

The court said parties are directed to be mindful of the consequences of disobedience of the extant court order in the pending suit before the court.

The court adjourned the matter to November 30 for ruling on the interlocutory injunction filed by the claimants.