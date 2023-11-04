Lagos Govt Cancels 50% Discount On Public Transport

The Lagos State Government has cancelled the 50% transport fare discount on all Public Transport System which was implemented in response to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on August 2, 2023.

In a public notice on Saturday, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced a reversion to the old rates of public transport from November 5.

READ ALSO: Court Issues Fresh Order Restraining NLC, TUC From Further Strike In Imo

“The 50% rebate in transport fare in the regulated transport system in Lagos ends on Sunday,” the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement informed commuters that starting “from Monday, November 6, 2023, transport fare will return to the pre-2nd August 2023 rate.”

pic.twitter.com/OIhqea5xBf — Lagos MetropolitanArea Transport Authority LAMATA (@Lamataonline) November 4, 2023

It also advised Lagos residents to take note of the change and make the necessary preparations for the resumption of regular transport fare rates that were in place before the adjustment made in August.

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced on July 31 the reduction of transport fares for state-owned buses by 50% as well as commercial yellow buses by 25% on all routes as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

He disclosed that the bus fare reduction was supposed to take effect on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, noting the expansion of the fleet of staff buses for the workers in the Lagos State Public Service to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal. He said that the buses are ready and will be deployed through the office of the Head of Service of the state.