Meta’s Boss Zuckerberg Undergoes Knee Surgery

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta (formerly Facebook), has successfully undergone surgery following a knee injury suffered during training for an upcoming mixed martial arts competition.

Zuckerberg suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and shared this in an Instagram post on Friday.

“I am on the road to recovery. Zuck tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it,” he said while sharing an update on his surgery.

“Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that is delayed a bit.

“Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thank you to everyone for the love and support.”

