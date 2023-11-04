Power Minister Escapes Death As Jet Crash-Lands In Ibadan

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has escaped death following a plane crash in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was gathered that the private jet operated by Flint Aero crash-landed on Friday night at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport.

READ ALSO: US Alerts Citizens Of Threat To ‘Major Hotels In Nigeria’

Having departed the Abuja airport on Friday evening, the aircraft crash-landed into the bush during an effort to land at about 10 p.m. close to the airport runway in Ibadan.

A security personnel at the airport who appealed for non-disclosure confirmed this to Channels Television on Saturday, saying that while landing, the aircraft derailed the runway, causing a crash into the bush.

He stated there were only two persons on board – the pilot and the Minister of Power, adding that further findings show that there were no fatalities but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) says it has commenced an investigation into the cause of the accident.