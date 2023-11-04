‘The World Is Watching:’ National Peace Committee Calls For Credible Off-Cycle Polls

The National Peace Committee (NPC) is canvasing for credible polls in the November 11, 2023 governorship elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states.

This is according to a Saturday statement from the Chairman of the National Peace Committee General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

READ ALSO: INEC To Receive N18bn For Conduct Of Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi Polls – FEC

“The National Peace Committee (NPC), as a dedicated advocate for peace, stability, and the democratic process in Nigeria, maintains its steadfast commitment to contributing to peaceful elections and nurturing unity across our great nation,” the statement read.

“We acknowledge this pressing need to cultivate a peaceful and conducive environment, especially with the escalations of violence in various regions of our country. The governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states offer another opportunity to underscore our unwavering commitment to peaceful democratic transitions, setting an inspiring example for the entire nation.”