US Alerts Citizens Of Threat To ‘Major Hotels In Nigeria’

The United States has alerted its citizens in Nigeria of threats to major hotels in the “larger cities” of the country.

The US issued this warning in an emergency information for American citizens dated November 3, adding that the Nigerian security agencies are working to counter the threat.

READ ALSO: Two Suspected Terrorists Arrested As Troops, DSS Foil Attack In Kano

It also advised US citizens to exercise vigilance at major hotels, be alert of their surroundings, keep a low profile, and review the travel advisory for Nigeria before checking into any hotels.

“The U.S. Government is aware of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities,” the advisory read.

“The Nigerian security services are working diligently to counter the threat. The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to consider this information when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria.”

The advisory also provided the addresses and telephone numbers of the US embassy in Abuja and the consulate in Lagos, should any US citizen require help.

This comes a month after the US advised all its citizens worldwide to exercise restraint when travelling to various locations around the world.