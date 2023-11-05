Gov Polls: APC Chairman Urges Supporters To Shun Violence

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged supporters to avoid violence and abide by the rules ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi State.

He made the call on Sunday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s People’s Townhall on Election Security in Abuja, amid fears of violence in Imo and Kogi States.

Ganduje stated that President Bola Tinubu’s wish is a credible election in the three states on Saturday.

“I would like to remind, warn our members that Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has already told us (that) what matters to him is a free and fair election, not the result of the election as such. So we have to abide by that,” he said.

“Even though we know those who are contesting and the party itself are all meant to win elections we should win elections according to the laid down laws and regulations. So I call on our members to take note of this so that they stick to the tenets of the election.”

During the show, the APC Chairman also advocated for more political sensitisation for Nigerians.

According to him, the programme should be part of Nigeria’s political culture to help strong political parties.

When asked about the party’s plan to avert violence in the elections, Ganduje explained that the APC leadership has taken some measures to address the issue.

He explained that the party has held a series of meetings with APC leaders at various levels as well as discussions with relevant stakeholders.