LIVE: IGP, INEC Chair, Stakeholders Share Plans For Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Polls

The stakeholders share their plans and strategies to ensure safe and credible governorship polls in the three states on November 11, 2023.

By Kayode Oyero
Updated November 5, 2023
Panelists on Channels Television’s People’s Townhall on Election Security for November 11, 2023 off-season governorship polls in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states held on November 5, 2023

 

With less than one week to the November 11 off-season governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, stakeholders, on Sunday, share plans on how to ensure credible and safe polls at the People’s Townhall on Election Security hosted by Channels Television in partnership with Kimpact Development Initiative.

The programme is further supported by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu; are some of the guests on the programme.

Others are the National Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yabagi Sani; the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure; amongst others.

 

Watch live:

