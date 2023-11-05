LIVE: IGP, INEC Chair, Stakeholders Share Plans For Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Polls

With less than one week to the November 11 off-season governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, stakeholders, on Sunday, share plans on how to ensure credible and safe polls at the People’s Townhall on Election Security hosted by Channels Television in partnership with Kimpact Development Initiative.

The programme is further supported by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu; are some of the guests on the programme.

Others are the National Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yabagi Sani; the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure; amongst others.

Watch live: