Seven NSCDC Personnel ‘Killed’ By Sea Pirates In Rivers

Seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) have been reportedly killed by heavily armed suspected sea pirates on Bakana River in the Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The NSCDC personnel were on a pipeline surveillance patrol on the river which is about 12 kilometer from Bakana town when they were ambushed by the sea pirates.

According to credible sources in the area who confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Sunday, two sea pirates were equally killed in the gun duel which occurred on Friday.

Channels Television correspondent also sighted a 29-second video clip showing the slain NSCDC personnel in a speed boat with a voice identifying each of the personnel.

Two of the victims who were Muslims have since been buried in accordance to Islamic rites.

Though the NSCDC Command in Rivers State is yet to confirm the incident, a fisherman in the area told Channels Television that everyone in the boat conveying the NSCDC officials was killed.

When contacted, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the State, DSC Olufemi Ayodele, said the Command is currently gathering more information on the incident, adding that an official statement will be issued at the appropriate time.