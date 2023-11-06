Casualties Recorded As Fire Guts Canadian High Commission In Abuja

Fire gutted a section of the Canadian High Commission in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Monday.

Two persons reportedly lost their lives in the tragedy while others sustained injuries.

Thick, dark smokes were seen spiraling into the skies from the tall, white diplomatic building located on the diplomatic drive in the Central Business District of the FCT, a stone’s throw from the Federal Ministry of Defence and the High Commissions of the United States, the United Kingdom and Ghana.

The FCT Fire Service, in a statement, confirmed that a diesel tank explosion in the generator house at the Canadian Embassy two Nigerians dead and two hospitalised at the National Hospital Trauma Centre with severe burns.

“The incident happened at about 10:45am today (Monday),” said the Service spokesman, Nkechi Isa.

“Reports say the two MIKANO engines were being serviced by a five-man team from JMD company.

“The fire occurred when the tank of diesel in the generator house, containing 2000 liters exploded.”

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Bola Tinubu sympathised with the Canadian government, diplomatic community, and all persons affected by a fire incident.

“The President assures the Canadian authorities of the full support of the Nigerian government in the aid of diplomatic and local staff of the High Commission who were particularly affected by the incident,” the statement partly read.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the departed souls and wishes all injured persons a rapid and full recovery.”