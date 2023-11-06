FG Warns US, Other Foreign Missions On Security Advisories

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, has cautioned the US Mission in Nigeria and other foreign missions in the country against “needless security advisories”.

The minister told reporters in Abuja on Monday that such advisories had far-reaching implications on the general polity as well as the country’s economy.

Malagi said the Federal Government was not resting on its oars to ensure that every inch of land and every citizen, resident and visitor in the country is secured.

On November 3, the US Mission alerted its citizens in the country of “an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities” and urged its nationals to “consider this information when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria”.

However, the minister said such alerts were “needless” as President Bola Tinubu was eager to get the country back on track.