Court Confirms Authenticity Of Gov Mbah’s NYSC Certificate   

Justice Nyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has confirmed the authenticity of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State as validly issued by the corps.

Delivering judgment on Monday, Justice Ekwo held that the evidence before the court showed that the governor though was mobilized for service in 2001, completed it in 2003.

According to the court, Mbah midway into his service, sought and after receiving permission from NYSC to attend the Nigeria Law School, was reinstated into the NYSC in 2003.

READ ALSO: Suspended Adamawa REC Yunusa-Ari Fails To Appear In Court

Justice Ekwo also pointed out that while the evidence that Mbah served in the law firm of one Udeh was not challenged by the NYSC, he berated the corps for not charging the governor for forgery if they actually believed that they didn’t issue the said NYSC certificate to him.

He concluded that the NYSC was mischievous and acted in bad faith by denying Mbah’s NYSC certificate.

The court which found the Director General and the NYSC guilty of misrepresentation of material facts, subsequently awarded the sum of N5 million damages against them.