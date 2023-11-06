Lagos Shuts Ogba City Mall, Ajah Market Over ‘Waste Disposal Offences’

The Lagos State Government has sealed the Ajah Market and Ogba City Mall over what it described as “waste disposal offences”.

This is according to a Monday statement from the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

“The Lagos State Government has shut Ogba City Mall, Ikeja, and Ajah Market, Etti-Osa, for sundry waste disposal offences,” LAWMA’s Director of Public Affairs Folashade Kadiri said in the statement.

“The action was carried out by the combined enforcement teams of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA; State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences, LASTMA and LAGSEC (KAI).”

The LAWMA spokesperson added that the enforcement team also cleared shanties and illegal traders’ structures around the Ajah BRT corridor, and Ajah Jubilee Bridge on Sunday.

Operatives from the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and KAI acting on the directives of HC MOE&WR on Sunday November 5 sealed up the

In the wake of the development, the Lagos State Environment and Water Resources Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab said the move was in line with the government’s resolve to continue its onslaught on filth and indiscriminate waste disposal by markets and businesses.

“We are stepping up action on this administration’s zero tolerance for filth and reckless waste disposal by traders and business facilities,” he was quoted as saying.

“We have continuously warned business owners to expect action if they refuse to do the needful to sustain the environment. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration will not relent in its pursuit of this lofty objective for overriding public good”.

On his part, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA Muyiwa Gbadegesin reiterated the zero-tolerance campaign which he said is continuous.

“For the umpteenth time, we are encouraging all business owners and the markets, to shun filth and put measures in place, to guarantee responsible waste disposal in their places of operation,” he maintained.

Sunday’s move is the latest in the clampdown on filth in the commercial city with several businesses and markets shut over their failure to keep to best environmental practices.