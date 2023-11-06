Navy Arrests Eight Stowaways At Lagos Anchorage

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team has arrested eight stowaways onboard a container vessel Natal.

“In a remarkable display of sustained maritime security, the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT’s patrol team has stalled plans of some individuals from embarking on an illegal voyage, onboard a container vessel NATAL heading to Abidjan.

“At approximately 0840 hours on Friday 3rd November 2023 the patrol team, acting on reliable intelligence boarded the vessel at Lagos Anchorage and apprehended eight stowaways attempting to illegally exit the country through the vessel,” a statement from the Base Information Officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT Sub-Lieutenant HA Collins read.

He said the stowaways “had concealed themselves inside the rudder compartment of the vessel” but the “timely intervention of the patrol team prevented the individuals from being exposed to a life-threatening situation in such a confined compartment for the long voyage as well as other security threats associated with unauthorized access to such facilities”.

The statement listed the individuals as Jerry Benjamin, 22 years old; Ben Tony, 19 years old; Victory Ekemele; 16 years old and Ike Destiny, 17 years old, all from Delta State.

It added that the rest are Ebuka Solomon, 25 years old, and Christian Eze, 26 years old both from Enugu State.

“James Vincent, 25 years old from Edo State, and David Abamiyo, 27 years old, from Ondo State,” it noted.

“In a seamless transition, the stowaways were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in accordance with the established protocols for further necessary action.”