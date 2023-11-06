Suspended Adamawa REC Yunusa-Ari Fails To Appear In Court

The suspended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State Hudi Yunusa-Ari has failed to show up at the State High Court in Yola where he was to be arraigned today (Monday).

Justice Benjamin Manji of the State High Court in Yola has thus ordered INEC to produce him in court during its next sitting on November 23, 2023.

This follows the failure of the police to serve the hearing notice to Yunusa-Ari.

According to the prosecution counsel to INEC Justice Rotimi Jacobs, the police made several attempts to serve him the hearing notice by visiting his home. The defendant’s surety also could not be traced.

The presiding judge Benjamin Manji, however, wondered why the police who granted him bail through a surety could neither get the defendant nor the surety.

He, therefore, granted the prosecution counsel’s request of two weeks for the defendant to appear before the court

Speaking to journalists shortly after the sitting, counsel to INEC Rotimi Jacobs assured that all will be done to ensure the appearance of the defendant on the adjourned date.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had given the nod for INEC to prosecute Yunusa-Ari who is facing a six-count charge over the role he played in the 2023 governorship election in the state. The prosecutor is also pushing for an arrest warrant to be issued on him.

Following the conclusion of the supplementary governorship on April 15th, the suspended REC announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Aishatu Ahmed Binani as the winner midway into the collation of results.

His action attracted widespread condemnation with INEC voiding the declaration and placing him on an indefinite suspension.