At Least 14 Dead, 19 Injured As Bandits Attack Katsina

At least 14 persons mostly children have been killed and 19 others wounded after bandits invaded Maulud Celebration Ground in Rugar Kusa Community, Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

During the attack, which appears to be a reprisal and lasted for over an hour, the hoodlums abducted at least 20 residents to an unknown destination.

Residents said that the bandits who were coming from the southern part of the celebration venue upon their arrival on Sunday night, started shooting sporadically with sophisticated weapons to scare the residents.

Six of those killed were from the Rugar Kusa Community, two from Gidan Malamai, and six from Yar Unguwa of Musawa and Matazu LGAs.

To this end, those wounded are receiving treatment in both Musawa General Hospital and the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina.

An eyewitness, Abdulaziz Ibrahim, told reporters that 60 children were attending the celebration when the bandits stormed the venue after which the hoodlums started visiting house to house to abduct other innocent persons mostly women.

“One of the bandits first passed across the Maulud venue and called my name, after I answered him surprisingly, the next thing I heard was twin gunshots arising from different directions. I quickly fell down from my chair and crawled down towards the backyard.

“After the bandits surrounded the venue of the celebration, they fired gunshots at the participant, injuring many and abducting several others. After they eventually left the area, we found the corpses of our students lying down in flooding blood.

“We called for reinforcement from the police and other security forces but before they responded to the distress call, the hoodlums had left into the nearby forest which serves as their hideouts.

“We are happy that, the governor was here with us this morning for a sympathy visit where, he assured us that, banditry has come to an end in Katsina State,” he noted.

The residents further appealed to the state government and other security agencies to intensify the fight against bandits and their collaborators as security had according to them started improving in the state.

A few hours after the incident, a member representing Musawa/Matazu Constituency in the Federal House of Assembly, Abdullahi Ahmed, visited the three communities to sympathize with the residents and families of the victims, he donated some cash to the families.

He also visited the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina where victims are receiving treatment, and described the attack as unfortunate. But he assured them of decisive action against the bandits and do all it takes to protect the lives and property of people in the constituency.

One of the victims described the incident as terrible, calling on the government to fulfill its campaign promises.

“The bandits also slaughtered some of the participants attending the celebration and told us that, this attack should serve as a lesson,” he added.

The Police Spokesman, Abubakar Aliyu, when contacted, also confirmed the incident. He said nine persons were shot dead and eighteen sustained gunshot injuries.

“Seven people were shot dead, and eighteen (18) people sustained gunshot injuries as a result of the attack and were evacuated to General Hospital Musawa for immediate medical attention.

“However, two (2) people out of the injured were confirmed dead by the doctor while receiving treatment. The investigation is still ongoing.

“Efforts are on with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act. Further development will be communicated in due course,” he said.