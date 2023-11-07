Canada Probes Embassy Explosion In Nigeria, Issues Travel Alert

Shortly after an explosion erupted at the Canada High Commission in Abuja, the North American country says it is probing the incident.

Canada also joined the United States and the United Kingdom in issuing a warning against nonessential travel to Nigeria.

On Monday, the High Commission witnessed a fire outbreak that killed two persons and injured two others.

READ ALSO: Two Dead, Others Hospitalised As Fire Guts Canadian High Commission In Abuja

Shortly after the incident, the Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, issued a terse statement on X, mourning the victims of the explosion.

“We can confirm there was an explosion at our High Commission in Nigeria. The fire is out and we are working to shed light on what caused this situation. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the 2 people killed in this tragedy,” she said.

We can confirm there was an explosion at our High Commission in Nigeria. The fire is out and we are working to shed light on what caused this situation. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the 2 people killed in this tragedy. — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) November 6, 2023 Advertisement

Also, Canada’s High Commission in Nigeria, said on social media that it had “temporarily suspended operations until further notice”.

However, the Commission was silent on Monday’s explosion, issuing a travel advisory and warning against non-essential travel to Nigeria, including the capital Abuja.

It blamed the decision on “the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings”.

The High Commission of Canada to #Nigeria, in #Abuja, has temporarily suspended operations until further notice. For consular assistance, contact our 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre:https://t.co/IVywew7zhchttps://t.co/n1Prszy1CQ pic.twitter.com/0hkFujlhzU — Canada in Nigeria (@CanHCNigeria) November 6, 2023

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu sympathised with the Canadian Government and the victims of the fire incident which occurred at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja.

The President’s sympathy was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sympathises with the Canadian government, the diplomatic community, and all persons affected by a fire incident which occurred on Monday at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja.

“The President assures the Canadian authorities of the full support of the Nigerian government in the aid of diplomatic and local staff of the High Commission who were particularly affected by the incident.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the departed souls and wishes all injured persons a rapid and full recovery,” the statement read.