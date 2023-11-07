Doctor Escapes From Kidnappers’ Den In Enugu

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has confirmed the escape of an abducted resident doctor, Dr Orockarrah Orock, attached to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Enugu State.

According to the Chairman of NMA, Enugu State chapter, Dr Celestine Ugwoke, his colleague, who was kidnapped from the hospital vicinity on Saturday night, made his escape after his abductors negotiated his ransom with his wife and thereafter fell asleep after smoking and drinking.

He explained that the abducted doctor crawled away from the spot he was kept in the kidnappers’ den, trekked and ran a distance before sighting human activities and then came out near the Four Corner Junction of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway where he reached out to his wife to pick him up.

The NMA chair lamented that doctors in the state have become endangered professionals as kidnappers target them, especially those working in tertiary health institutions.

“We are really in trouble as doctors are now their target and we are living in fear as the kidnappers now chase us as if they are chasing rats,” he said.

The chairman warned that “any more abduction of any doctor in UNTH, doctors in the teaching hospital will totally down tool”, adding that this warning would be extended to other tertiary hospitals in the state.