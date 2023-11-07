Chef Hilda Baci has congratulated Irish Chef Alan Fisher who recently became the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The Guinness World Records announced that Fisher, from Ireland, cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan.

Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/Ph2x4TqqNg — Hilda Baci (@hildabacicooks) November 7, 2023

In response to Fisher’s success, Baci, the former record holder, congratulated him on her X account, writing.

“Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!” she said.

His feat exceeded the previous record held by Hilda Baci by more than 24 hours.

Baci also expressed joy for holding the previous record, saying she is honoured by that milestone.

“I’m so happy to have held a record so prestigious and profound I will forever be honored and grateful for all the love and support,” the Nigerian said.

Additionally, Fisher claimed the title for the longest baking marathon (individual) with a time of 47 hours and 21 minutes, surpassing the previous record held by Wendy Sandner from the USA, who had a time of 31 hours and 16 minutes.

He undertook both challenges consecutively, spending over 160 hours in the kitchen with just a little over a day of rest in between the two record-breaking attempts.