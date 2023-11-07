Alan Fisher Breaks Hilda Baci’s GWR For Longest Cooking Hours

An Irish chef Alan Fisher is now the record holder for the longest cooking hours after he clocked in a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

His feat is 24 hours more than that of the previous record held by Nigeria’s Hilda Baci.

“Alan Fisher (Ireland), an owner and chef of a restaurant in Japan, has broken two cooking-related Guinness World Records titles,” the British organisation said Tuesday.

“First up, he’s claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) after clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes. That is more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.”

Apart from the longest cooking marathon, Alan also broke the longest baking marathon (individual). He had a time of 47 hours and 21 minutes while the previous record holder was Wendy Sandner (USA) with a time of 31 hours and 16 minutes, the Guinness World Records added.

“What’s even more impressive is that Alan took on both attempts back to back, meaning he was at work in the kitchen for over 160 hours with just over a day of rest in between!” the post further read.

Alan cooked and baked for nine days and made 357 kg worth of soda bread and 590 kg worth of dishes (3,360 portions consisting of 32 recipes) during those times.

‘To Inspire Young African Women’

His feat came almost five months after the Guinness World Record confirmed Hilda’s adventurous cooking. The Nigerian broke the 87 hours and 45 minutes record held by India’s Lata Tondon since 2019.

Hilda says her move was inspired by the desire to “put Nigerian cuisine on the map” and “to inspire young African women to chase their dreams”.

“I also decided to break this record to truly push my limits and test my abilities,” she said.