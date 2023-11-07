The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the Kogi State governorship election Leke Abejide says he expects President Bola Tinubu to give a fair playing ground to all candidates.

He said this when he was featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, saying that is the only kind of support he wants from the Nigerian leader.

“The support I expect from the president is a level playing field, that’s all. Whoever is popular, let him win,” he said during the show on Tuesday.

The off-cycle elections are scheduled to take place on Saturday in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 22 candidates are jostling for the governorship seats in Kogi State.

However, Abejide believes he holds an advantage in the election due to his strong connection to President Tinubu. He considers himself a devoted protege of the president.

“I am the son of the president. We are the real Asiwaju boys. Right from time, I have been with him,” he maintained.

He believes the forthcoming Kogi election would not be decided by party affiliations but by the competence, character, knowledge, experience, and connections of the candidates.

“The election coming in Kogi State is not going to be about the political party. It is going to be about the political party. It is not going to be about religion. It is going to be about who has the competence, who has the character, reach, knowledge, experience, and connection,” the ADC candidate said.

A Clean Record?

Abejide maintains he has a clean record and has not engaged in any form of backdoor politics.

“I have a clean record. Nobody has ever accused me of any corruption in this country or anything. I have worked in the private sector, and I am now in public office. Nobody has ever accused me.

“From my own background, I have never in my life gone to any police station or any court.

“I don’t do this type of backdoor thing; that is my own nature. If it is the will of God for me to win, then I will win, but I will never be a part of those joining a cult,” he said.