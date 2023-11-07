Labour Orders Immediate Shutdown Of Flights, Electricity In Imo 

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has ordered an immediate shutdown of flights and power supply in Imo State.

The leadership of the two union reached the resolution after an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

In a communique issued after the meeting and co-signed by TUC President, Festus Osifo; and NLC Deputy President, Adewale Adeyanju, the two unions also declared a total nationwide strike effective next Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Labour accused the Governor Hope Uzodimma administration of non-compliance with national minimum wage, intimidation and harassment of trade union leaders, use of violence and thuggery, refusal to implement previous agreements, outstanding salary arrears, vandalisation of NLC state secretariat, implementation of discriminatory pay, amongst others.

Consequently, the NLC/TUC NEC-in-Session resolved as followed:

“To order the immediate withdrawal of services and shutdown of Imo state beginning midnight today. All workers and affiliates are expected to ensure compliance from wherever they are. All flights into and out of Imo state, fuel supplies and Electricity be stopped immediately as applicable. All Public and Private Sector workers are to immediately down tools indefinitely.

“That if our demands are still unmet, workers all over the federation shall join in withdrawing their services by Midnight Tuesday, the 14th of November, 2023

“All State Councils of NLC & TUC and affiliates are by this resolution mandated to ensure full compliance with NEC’s decision.”

Labour’s showdown over Imo comes just days to the November 11, 2023 governorship poll in the state where the incumbent governor is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking re-election.