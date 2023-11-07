Otti Nominates LGA Transition Council Chairmen, Deputies 

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has nominated transition council chairmen and their deputies for the 17 local government areas of the state.
This is contained in a Tuesday statement by the Abia State Commissioner Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Uzor Nwachukwu.
READ ALSO: LP Rejects Appeal Court Judgment Sacking Senate Minority Whip Nwokocha
Below is a list of the nominees and their deputies:
1. IsialaNgwa South LGA:
Chairman- DR. ELELENTA NWAMBUISI ELELE.
Deputy- Mr. Eberechukwu Ahuruonye.
2. Ukwa West LGA:
Chairman- MR. NEWMAN AZU.
Deputy- Mr. Anele Michael
3. Arochukwu LGA:
Chairman- CHIEF JOE EZEARU
Deputy- Mr. Okezie Azuma
4. Umuahia South LGA:
Chairman- MR. OBIKE EJIKE NNOCHIRI
Deputy- Mr. Olendingwa Nwabueze.
5. IsialaNgwa North LGA:
Chairman- MR. C. Y. NWANKWO.
Deputy- Mr. Uchenna Nwanbuko.
6. Umunneochi LGA:
Chairman- MR. NDUBUISI IKE.
Deputy- Mr. Njoku Augustine C.
7. Isuikwuato LGA:
Chairman- Air Vice Marshal CHINWENDU ONYIKE (Rtd).
Deputy- Hon. Harrison Onuke.
8. Ikwuano LGA:
Chairman- MR. OSINACHI HYCINTH NWAKA.
Deputy- Chief Charles Ugbuajah .
9. Bende LGA:
Chairman- BARR. CHIJIOKE NWANKWO.
Deputy- Mr. Onyedikachi Iroegbu.
10. Ohafia LGA:
Chairman- CHIEF DAVID OGBA
Deputy- Hon. Mkpa Oju Uka.
11. Obingwa LGA:
Chairman- DR. ERIC EGWUIBE
Deputy- Mr. Chiemela Ekpemu
12. Ugwunagbo LGA:
Chairman- COMRADE NOSIKE IHESIABA
Deputy- Mr. Nnamdi Kelvin Chijioke.
13. Ukwa East LGA:
Chairman- DR. MRS. NGOZI NWAGBARA
Deputy- Chief Onyebuchi Nnah.
14. Umuahia North LGA:
Chairman- Chief Victor Ikeji
Deputy- Mr. Okechukwu Anthony Amah.
15. Aba South LGA:
Chairman- MR. UCHECHUKWU A. C. WOGU
Deputy- Mrs. Nkiru Ugwu.
16. Aba North LGA:
Chairman- IDE JOHN UDEAGBALA
Deputy- Prince Nnaemeka Ogbonna
17. Osisioma Ngwa LGA:
Chairman- ENGR. ISRAEL NWEKE
Deputy- Barr. Young Ngwaziem.
“The List of the above-mentioned persons has been transmitted to the State House of Assembly by His Excellency, Dr. Alex C. Otti OFR, Executive Governor, Abia State; for Screening and Confirmation as required by Law,” the statement added.
“The concerned persons are therefore requested to approach the State House of Assembly for their screening.”