PDP Calls For Redeployment Of Imo REC

With just four days to the governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seems to be uncomfortable when it comes to the contest in Imo State. This unease arises from their concerns about the current Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Sylvia Agu.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday, alleged that Agu has shown sympathy towards the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The party questioned Agu’s impartiality and expressed doubts about her ability to ensure a fair and unbiased electoral process in the state.

The PDP, however, said it remained optimistic about its chances of victory in Kogi and Bayelsa states, urging security agencies and electoral officers to uphold firmness and impartiality in the conduct of the elections.

Last Sunday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, redeployed Mohammed Barde as the Commissioner of Police in Imo State for “neutrality sake” following demands by the Organised Labour that Barde was complicit in the attack on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.