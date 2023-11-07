Portland Timbers Appoint Ex-Man United Defender Neville As Coach

Former Inter Miami manager Phil Neville was named as the new head coach of the Portland Timbers on Monday as the team bid to return to Major League Soccer’s elite.

Former Manchester United and England defender Neville replaces Gio Savarese, who was sacked by the club in August after six seasons.

Neville, 46, was axed by Miami in June with the club languishing at the foot of the Eastern Conference, shortly before the arrival of Lionel Messi.

“I am massively excited about the challenge ahead, and from the very first moment I met the staff I knew it was the right opportunity for me, the right club for me and the right city for me,” Neville said in a statement.

Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said Neville was the “right person to lead this team forward.”

“His leadership qualities, diverse experience as a coach, and ambition to evolve made him a terrific fit here with us in Portland,” Grabavoy said.

Neville moved into coaching after a 19-year playing career spent mostly with Manchester United and Everton.

He led England’s women to the World Cup semifinals in 2019 where they lost to eventual champions the United States.

Recently he has worked in the back-room staff of the Canadian men’s national team as an assistant coach.

AFP