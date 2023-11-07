PSG Fan Stabbed In Milan Ahead Of Champions League Clash

Hooded attackers stabbed a Paris Saint-Germain supporter ahead of the French club’s Champions League match at AC Milan, Italian police said Tuesday.

The unnamed French man was “seriously injured by two stab wounds in the leg” in Milan on Monday night and taken to hospital, police said in a statement.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper said the man was 34 years old and his life was not in danger.

Witnesses told police the clash happened between around 50 Milan fans and French fans who were in the Navigli area of the northern Italian city.

Video images on social media shared by Italian news sites show a group of men on a canal side known for its cafes, bars and nightlife.

As flares are set off, they suddenly turn and run from another group of men, some of whom are wearing hoods and wielding what look like batons.

The attack comes less than two months after a Newcastle United supporter was stabbed in the same area of the city ahead of a Champions League fixture against Milan.

Seven-time European champions Milan on Tuesday host PSG, who currently lead Group F by two points and will be favourites after hammering the Italians 3-0 at the Parc des Princes a fortnight ago.

An already hot atmosphere at the San Siro will be further enflamed by the return of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who left Milan for PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

Tuesday’s match could have a huge impact on both side’s prospects of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League as just four points separate the four teams in the group.

Milan are bottom of the group on two points after failing to score a single goal in their opening three matches.

AFP