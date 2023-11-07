Senate Demands Sanctions For Customs Officers Misusing Firearms At Borders

The Senate, on Tuesday, demanded that erring personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) who misuse their firearms at the nation’s borders should be punished.

During plenary, the upper chamber asked the NCS to reduce the number of checkpoints at border communities to aid free flow of goods.

It adopted the recommendations of an ad hoc committee, four months after setting up the committee to probe the alleged misuse of firearms.

Presenting the report at the parliament, the Chair of the Committee, Francis Fadahunsi, said the comptrollers at the Idiroko and Katsina borders should be replaced with new ones.

“Federal government should direct the comptroller-general of customs and other heads of security agencies to reduce the multiple checkpoints mounted in border communities,” Fadahunsi said.

“It will aid free flow of goods in and around the communities to the main town and around the markets in the border communities.”

The upper chamber specifically asked the Federal Government to direct the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale, to reduce the multiple checkpoints in Katsina State to enable free flow of goods in and out of the communities.

The Senate also adopted the recommendation that the Customs boss redeploy the controllers of Katsina and adopt modern technology in discharging its mandate.

“The Comptroller General of Customs should investigate and review the alleged issuance of unofficial receipt to traders and non-traders in Jibia and Mai’adua, Katsina State by officials of Customs and other security agencies.

“This act has caused untold hardship to people living in these communities, as moving of goods (farm produce) across major markets and even to Katsina town and other neighboring States is a herculean task.

“The Comptroller General of Customs should redeploy the Comptrollers of Kastina/Kaduna and Idiroko Area Commands, and appoint replacements who should establish a good community engagement programme. This will create a healthy relationship, make the Customs realize its mandate without being insensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Communities in the State.”