Tinubu Appoints Three New NUPRC Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three new Executive Commissioners to serve in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the redeployment of one current Executive Commissioner, pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate:

They are:

(1) Mr. Bashir Indabawa — North West — Executive Commissioner, Exploration & Acreage Management

(2) Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu — South East — Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services & Administration (Redeployed)

(3) Mr. Enorense Amadasu — south south — Executive Commissioner, Development & Production

(4) Mr. Babajide Fasina — south West — Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulation & Strategic Planning

According to the statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, the President approved this reshuffling and replacement based on his deeply informed assessment of all factors concerning the sector with a view to establishing a regulatory framework and culture that encourages diligence and rules-based business practice across the industry.