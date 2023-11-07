Troops Arrest Lawyer, Six Suspected Bandits In Plateau

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a lawyer at Rimin Zayam village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The legal practitioner identified as Abdullahi Abubakar was nabbed last Saturday in “connection to the killing of own Mobile Police personnel on 2 November 2023 at Kuba village in Bokkos LGA”.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday via the Nigerian Army’s X handle. According to the tweet, the suspect equally admitted to being involved in kidnapping activities and other sundry crimes with other gang members.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill Five, Abduct Seven In Fresh Attack On Katsina Community

“Based on his confessional statement, on 5 November 2023, troops conducted raid operations at Kambal and Hurti villages in Bokkos LGA and arrested Yakubu Saidu and Nasiru Mohammed in connection with the crime.

“Items recovered include 233 rounds of 7.62mm special, one Techno mobile phone, one Itel mobile phone, and one motorcycle,” the statement added.

Similarly, troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested six suspected bandits in Bokkos and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State.

The first three – Ibrahim Mohammed, Salisu Abdullahi, and Idris Abdullahi – were quizzed by troops on October 30 in connection with the attack on farmers at Mai Hakorin Gold village while the other three suspects – David Emmanuel, Moses Dalyop, and Gabriel Davou – were arrested over murder of a commercial motorcyclist Abdulkarim Saidu at Shonong village.

Additionally, on 3 November 2023, based on credible information, troops of Sector 4 OPSH arrested Sarajo Adam, a notorious armed robber, at Kwog village in Barkin Ladi LGA. The arrested robber has been on the wanted list of security agencies for several robbery activities in Barkin Ladi general area and environs.

“On October 30, 2023, based on credible information, troops arrested three suspects, Ibrahim Mohammed, Salisu Abdullahi, and Idris Abdullahi in connection with the attack on farmers at Mai Hakorin Gold village in Bokkos LGA, Plateau State.”