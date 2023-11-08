Customs Intercept Arms At Onne Port

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service at the Port Harcourt 2 Area Command have intercepted and handed over some arms and ammunition to the Nigeria Police Force.

The arms were discovered at the Onne Port inside a vehicle shipped into the country from the United States of America.

Conducting pressmen around the seized containers, the Area Controller, Baba Imam said a handgun and ammunition were declared as household items and concealed inside the vehicle where they were discovered by eagle-eyed operatives after a thorough search.

The official said the Command has some seized containers in its custody He said, “We have on display today a total number of nine seized containers for violations and contraventions of extant import laws. These containers are currently in our government warehouse.”

He further said, “These seizures include used clothing, used tires, used vehicles used in concealment of 76.9kg of special cannabis which is marijuana, tomato paste, cough syrup with codeine and many other items.”