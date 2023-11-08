Israel Should Not ‘Reoccupy’ Gaza, Says Blinken

Blinken listed what he said were "key elements" in order to create "durable peace and security."

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated November 8, 2023
Gaza
This picture released by the Israeli army on November 5, 2023, shows Israel military vehicles and heavy smoke inside the Gaza Strip as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP)

 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on Israel not to reoccupy Gaza once its war with Hamas ends.

Speaking to reporters after G7 foreign ministers held talks in Japan, Blinken listed what he said were “key elements” in order to create “durable peace and security.”

“The United States believes key elements should include: no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, not now, not after the war; No use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks; No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends,” Blinken told reporters.

He added that other conditions included no “attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza” or any “reduction in the territory of Gaza.”

AFP

