The convener of the National Peace Committee, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to complain about a lack of resources ahead of the November 11 off-cycle elections.

Kukah, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, emphasised that substantial funds have been budgeted for the elections, and INEC should not be experiencing resource insufficiency.

“We cannot spend the time in the classroom; we must graduate to a new class of consciousness. Nigeria must take full responsibility for how these processes are conducted.

“There is a size of this country and limited resources, but INEC can no longer complain about lack of resources because we hear of the hundreds of billions that are being spent on INEC,” he said.

In December 2021, the commission stated that it would require N305 billion to conduct the 2023 general elections, which were approved by the National Assembly.

READ ALSO: 137,973 Party Agents To Participate In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Gov Polls – INEC

In October, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, the electoral umpire, stated that the commission will get N18 billion for the conduct of the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship elections, which is out of the N2.1 trillion 2023 supplementary budget.

INEC had introduced biometric technology and IReV, a central database for uploading results in real-time, to ensure transparency.

The commission acknowledged “glitches” but dismissed claims that the vote was not free and fair. However, many Nigerians have criticised the technical problems and delays the commission experienced in uploading results for the 2023 elections.

Kukah further stated that Nigerians need to take full responsibility for how electoral processes are conducted, and INEC should reach a point where it is not anxious every election season.

“People must also get to a point in which INEC will not have anxiety every time they are about to conduct elections.”

Legitimacy Crisis?

The clergy also pointed out that INEC faced a legitimacy crisis in the aftermath of the 2023 elections.

He noted that to pave the way for a better future, errors of the past must be addressed.

“INEC took the heat; it’s having a legitimacy crisis; it’s having a confidence and trust crisis. We must also understand that at least the sins of yesterday have to be cured so that tomorrow can be better,” he said.

Kukah highlighted that trust is essential in the conduct of elections, and institutions entrusted with this responsibility should function in a way that commands respect.

“It’s about trust, but we fail to trust ourselves to deploy trust to institutions and those who run those institutions, but they must also function in a way and manner that commands respect,” he said.

He called for greater focus on national issues and improving institutions in the country in light of the 2023 electoral process.