Protests Rock Plateau Over Sacking Of PDP Lawmakers

There were widespread protests across major locations in Jos/Bukuru Metropolis of Plateau State In North Central Nigeria on Wednesday in response to recent Appeal Court judgment that sacked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members from the National Assembly.

The protesters, mostly youth and women, expressed disappointment at the Court of Appeal ruling which nullified the electoral victories of the PDP candidates at the Senate and House of Representatives.

The protesters carried different placards to express their concerns and disapproval on the legal option that rubbished their decision at the polls.

Addressing the protesters at the Maraba Junction Roundabout, under the auspices of Concerned Stakeholders in Plateau, a representative, Ibrahim Yakubu, urged the National Judicial Council to take look and review the Court of Appeal ruling.

The Court of Appeal sitting In Abuja had nullified the elections of all PDP lawmakers in the upper and lower chambers for not respecting a court order to organise elections into the wards and state congresses of the party.